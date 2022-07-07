Aging & Style
KCPD looking for parents or guardians after 2 children are found

The KCPD is trying to find the parents and/or guardians of these girls who were found today.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for the parents and/or guardians of two girls who were found today.

The police department said they appear to be about 4 years old and are twins.

The girls were found today at about 4:30 p.m. outside of the 8700 block of Chestnut Circle.

If you have information that can help reunite the girls with their parents and/or guardians you are asked to call the KCPD’s Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

