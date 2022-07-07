KCPD looking for parents or guardians after 2 children are found

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for the parents and/or guardians of two girls who were found today.

The police department said they appear to be about 4 years old and are twins.

The girls were found today at about 4:30 p.m. outside of the 8700 block of Chestnut Circle.

If you have information that can help reunite the girls with their parents and/or guardians you are asked to call the KCPD’s Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.