KCPD looking for parents or guardians after 2 children are found
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for the parents and/or guardians of two girls who were found today.
The police department said they appear to be about 4 years old and are twins.
The girls were found today at about 4:30 p.m. outside of the 8700 block of Chestnut Circle.
If you have information that can help reunite the girls with their parents and/or guardians you are asked to call the KCPD’s Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.
