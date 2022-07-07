Aging & Style
KCPD looking for missing man not seen since June 29

James Jackson has not been seen or heard from since June 29.(Provided by the KCPD)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man who has not been seen since June 29.

According to the police, 31-year-old James Jackson was last spoken to on June 29 at about 3 a.m. He has not been seen or heard from since then.

His family is concerned for his wellbeing.

He is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what he was wearing when he disappeared.

If you know where he is or know where he might be, you are asked to call the KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

