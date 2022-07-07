Aging & Style
Police: Man lying on side of KC neighborhood road pronounced dead, homicide declared

File — The homicide was reported in the area of 51st Street and Lawn Avenue Thursday morning.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department has asked the public for assistance in regards to a homicide in the area of 51st Street and Lawn Avenue Thursday morning.

Officers said they were made aware of a person lying on the side of the road about 4:45 a.m. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from apparent trauma.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with information has been asked to call detectives at (816) 234-5043, or call the TIPS Hotline to remain anonymous at (816) 474-TIPS.

A $25,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

