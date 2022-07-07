Investigation underway following theft of black walnut trees from Jackson County Parks properties

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is ongoing after someone stole thousands of dollars’ worth of black walnut trees from Jackson County Parks + Rec properties.

Deputies and park rangers discovered someone illegally cut down more than 50 trees from Parks property in several cities in Jackson County including Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, and Independence.

According to court documents, an investigation began back in October of last year when approximately 10-20 black walnut trees were cut down near Holmes Road and E. 137th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. Investigators say they then continued to find illegally cut trees at multiple locations on Jackson County Parks property.

A maintenance crew discovered someone illegally cut seven black walnut trees near S. Crenshaw and Truman Road in Independence last October. Someone targeted the same location again in February of this year, illegally cutting down 12 black walnut trees.

In January of this year, near the Little Blue Trace Trail shelter in Independence, three black walnut trees were illegally cut down. That location was targeted again in March with an additional two illegally cut black walnut trees.

In total, deputies and park rangers discovered 54 black walnut trees were cut, damaged, or removed from Jackson County Parks + Rec properties during a five-month period. The Jackson County Parks property is estimated to be worth between $131,220-$437,400 depending on the market value of black walnut.

Deputies were also called to a private property during the investigation. A man reported he saw two men dragging a black walnut tree on his mother’s property in Buckner, Missouri. The suspects took off after cutting approximately 15-20 trees worth an estimated $48,600-$162,000 depending on market value.

KCTV5 News has previously reported on the theft of trees from federal and county owned properties in both Kansas and Missouri.

“Walnut is highly valuable. Used in everything from firearms manufacturing to high end furniture,” Harrisonville Police Department Lt. Chris Osterberg previously told KCTV News. “They grow slow. A large one can’t be replaced overnight.”

Anyone with information about the recent thefts of black walnut trees can anonymously call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

