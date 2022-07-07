Independence water park changes hours due to lifeguard shortage

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Independence is changing the hours of operation for the Adventure Oasis Water Park due to the national lifeguard shortage.

The change will take effect Monday, July 11.

Going forward, the park will be open from noon until 7 p.m. during weekdays, Monday through Friday.

Weekend hours, however, will stay the same: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The pool closes for the season on Aug. 21.

