Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Independence water park changes hours due to lifeguard shortage

Adventure Oasis Water Park.
Adventure Oasis Water Park.((Via ci.independence.mo.us))
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Independence is changing the hours of operation for the Adventure Oasis Water Park due to the national lifeguard shortage.

The change will take effect Monday, July 11.

Going forward, the park will be open from noon until 7 p.m. during weekdays, Monday through Friday.

Weekend hours, however, will stay the same: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The pool closes for the season on Aug. 21.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Someone riding a bicycle from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Statue of Liberty is a rare thing...
Cyclist riding across the country for good cause makes stop in KC
The city of Overland Park’s annual Star Spangled Spectacular at Corporate Woods Founders’ Park...
Star Spangled Spectacular at Corporate Woods returns with music, food trucks, large crowd
File.
More than 500 free box fans to be distributed Wednesday
The new facility is the only one of its kind in Kansas, serving as an alternative to hospital...
Lawrence celebrates completion of innovative behavioral health campus