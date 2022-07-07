Aging & Style
Former Jayhawk Devonte Graham faces DWI charges in North Carolina

Devonte' Graham was arrested Thursday morning by the North Carolina Highway Patrol.(CCBI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former KU star basketball player Devonte Graham has been arrested and charged with a DWI in North Carolina.

ESPN reports that former Jayhawk Devonte Graham was arrested early Thursday morning, July 7, and charged for driving while impaired.

Reports indicate that Graham, a Raleigh native, was arrested by the North Carolina Highway Patrol near Capital Blvd. and Peace St. around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

Graham, 27, plays guard for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans. He also played four years of basketball at the University of Kansas before he was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. He was then traded to the Charlotte Hornets before he came to the Pelicans in August 2021.

