FORECAST: Storms possible overnight, should be gone by Friday morning

By Erin Little
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
A Storm Track 5 Weather Alert has been posted for tonight. We are tracking the chance for isolated strong and severe storms. Some storms may have damaging winds, large hail, and brief tornado. Outdoor impacts are expected for some. Storms will continue overnight with a 60% chance for storms while you sleep. Most of the storms will end by sunrise Friday morning. This will give way to drier weather Friday and into the weekend. Stay connected with us via our apps.

