Fined for traffic infractions in Olathe? You can donate new school supplies instead.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Olathe Municipal Court is accepting school supply donations in lieu of some fines.

The city announced Thursday morning the effort is meant to help address the need for area students in need of school supplies.

A purchase of $15 worth of new school supplies will net a maximum $50 credit toward traffic (infractions only) or parking fines. Individuals must bring their receipt(s) with the donations.

Olathe Municipal Court is partnering with the Olathe Public Schools Foundation’s goal to provide more than 2,200 backpacks in the campaign, running from July 11 - Aug. 12.

Among the items most needed are:

17-18″ backpacks

sticky notes

markers

No. 2 pencils

1-inch 3-ring binders

scissors

spiral notebooks

colored pencils

dry erase markers

glue sticks and glue bottles

For a complete list of supplies and other donations, click here.

