4 injured in crash on I-35 near 175th in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Four people have been injured in a rollover crash that happened in Johnson County this afternoon.

One person is in critical condition and three others were seriously injured.

The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. in the area of northbound I-35 just north of 175th Street.

Only one lane of traffic is getting through right now.

The estimated clearance time is currently 2:14 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.