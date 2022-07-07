Aging & Style
2 in custody following June 28 homicide in Platte County

Cordero Cervantes and McKayla Archambeau are persons of interest who were wanted in connection with a Platte County homicide investigation. They have been taken into custody outside the state of Missouri.(Platte County Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two individuals who the authorities have been looking for in connection with a homicide that happened in Platte County on June 28 have been taken into custody.

According to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, McKayla Archambeau and Cordero Cervantes were taken into custody outside of Missouri.

Platte County investigators are on the way to speak with them.

KCTV5 News reached out to the authorities, asking where exactly the two were found. We were told they were located “in a nearby state” sometime overnight.

The investigation into the shooting death of Taylor Hawkins on June 28 is ongoing. It happened in the 28000 block of Oberdiek Lane.

Previous coverage:

Authorities still looking for suspects following fatal shooting in Platte County

Platte County authorities seek man and woman after deadly shooting in front yard

Platte County Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death as homicide

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

