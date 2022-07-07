2 in custody following June 28 homicide in Platte County

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two individuals who the authorities have been looking for in connection with a homicide that happened in Platte County on June 28 have been taken into custody.

According to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, McKayla Archambeau and Cordero Cervantes were taken into custody outside of Missouri.

Platte County investigators are on the way to speak with them.

KCTV5 News reached out to the authorities, asking where exactly the two were found. We were told they were located “in a nearby state” sometime overnight.

The investigation into the shooting death of Taylor Hawkins on June 28 is ongoing. It happened in the 28000 block of Oberdiek Lane.

