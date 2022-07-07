Aging & Style
1 in custody following shooting in KCK

(MGN)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting that happened in Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday night.

It happened in the 2200 block of Silver Avenue around 8 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious to critical injuries.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.

