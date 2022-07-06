Young person in distress pulled from pool at Oceans of Fun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A young person was pulled from a pool at Oceans of Fun and taken to the hospital on Tuesday evening.

According to a statement from the park’s spokesperson, a lifeguard “responded to a young female guest in distress in the Coconut Cove pool” at 6:45 p.m.

The lifeguard was able to pull her out of the water and the park’s EMS workers began administering CPR.

Soon, the Kansas City Fire Department arrived to continue caring for her and take her to a local hospital.

No further information is currently available.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family,” the spokesperson for the park added.

