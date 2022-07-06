Wanted: Bobby Jefferson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 66-year-old Bobby J. Jefferson is wanted on a parole violation warrant out of Missouri for sex offender registration violation.

Jefferson is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in Jackson County.

He is known to use the following aliases: Andrew Ford, Nathan Jefferson, and Tommie Moffett.

He is described as being a Black man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He has no known tattoos or identifying marks.

His last known address was near 13th and Cleveland in Kansas City, Missouri. However, his current whereabouts are unknown.

