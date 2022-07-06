Ramp to southbound I-35 from Pleasant Valley Road closed due to ‘pavement blow up,’ MoDOT says

PLEASANT VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the ramp to southbound I-35 from Pleasant Valley Road will be closed due to a “pavement blow up” in the area.

They said the ramp will stay closed until repairs are finished. An estimation of when that will happen was not provided.

Pleasant Valley Road intersects I-35 up in the Northland. It’s northeast of Claycomo and southwest of Liberty.

MoDOT said pavement blow-ups happen during periods of excessive heat, which definitely is the case this week. They said that fractures happen when roads expand at a crack or joint where water has seeped in. The crack weakens the pavement and the heat then makes the pavement buckle and warp, creating holes in the surface.

We’ve included a map below indicating the impacted area to help you find a detour.

