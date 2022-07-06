Pet of the Day: Kanga

Kanga is a 2-year-old, Pit bull/Terrier mix.

She has been at KC Pet Project’s shelter for 129 days.

This beautiful girl is looking for a home that can handle her excitement and energy. She loves to play and will go on as many adventures as you want!

A cute, fun fact about Kanga is that she hops around when she gets excited, kind of like her namesake would suggest.

Kanga is a star and wants to be the center of attention! She would do best in a home with no young children. She would love to meet your current pup or pups to make sure they will be best friends!

If you are interested in meeting or adopting Kanga, visit the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care in Swope Park.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.