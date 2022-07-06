Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

New Mo. law bans discriminatory restrictive covenants on deeds

Governor Mike Parson signed HB 1662 into law on Thursday, June 30.
Governor Mike Parson signed HB 1662 into law on Thursday, June 30.(Gov. Mike Parson Facebook page)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A new Missouri law bans discriminatory restrictive covenants on recorded deeds.

House Bill 1662 prohibits deeds recorded on or after August 28, 2022, “from specifically referencing restrictions relating to a person’s race, color, religion, or national origin.”

It also provides a way for an owner to release the prohibited covenants with a certificate of release provided in the act.

According to a news release from the Missouri House of Representatives, before the 1950s, properties had covenants that prohibited selling or renting to people based on race or religion or sex, etc. But the Supreme Court found those to be a violation of the 14th Amendment.

Current Missouri statutes make discriminatory restrictive covenants void and unenforceable, but they have not been removed from the deeds because there is no way to easily remove them.

This new law will allow owners to remove them and will bar the recorded from adding such a covenant in a new deed.

Governor Mike Parson signed HB 1662 into law on Thursday, June 30.

“I would like to thank the Governor for signing this legislation into law,” State Representative Craig Fishel (R-Springfield) said. “This is an important, good government cleanup because it is, quite simply, not enforceable anyway, so I’m glad we can clean up the books and get it right.”

HB 1662 also includes language related to restrictions on real property, restrictions on home-based businesses, as well as dealing with other property regulations and renewable energy.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An image of a roadway that has buckled up.
Ramp to southbound I-35 from Pleasant Valley Road closed due to ‘pavement blow up,’ MoDOT says
Nearly 100 rabbits were rescued after excessive breeding had taken over a home in the Kansas...
‘Bred out of control’: Dozens of rabbits rescued from KC-area home
Bobby Jefferson.
Wanted: Bobby Jefferson
Excessive heat warning continues through muggy Wednesday across Kansas City area