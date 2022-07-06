Merriam police looking for missing woman not seen since Tuesday

MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - The Merriam Police Department is looking for a woman who has not been seen since yesterday, July 5.

According to the police, 32-year-old Hannah Pike was last seen near I-35 and 75th Street.

Her family reported her missing and is worried.

If you have seen her or know where she is, you are asked to call dispatchers at 913-782-0720

