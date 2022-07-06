Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Man who fell asleep in someone else’s SUV sentenced for illegally having gun

Generic image.
Generic image.(MGN)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An armed Kansas City man who fell asleep in someone else’s vehicle has been sentenced for illegally possessing a firearm.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 31-year-old Christopher Chappell was sentenced to nine years in federal prison without parole.

He pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm on Nov. 16 of last year.

Chappell has prior felony convictions for burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, attempted aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a vehicle, and possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.

This conviction stems from what happened on June 1, 2019. That day, Kansas City police got a call from a woman who found a man she didn’t know asleep in her SUV that was parked on the street.

When officers arrived, they found Chappell asleep in the driver’s seat. He appeared to be impaired and was wearing a gun holster with a semi-automatic pistol in it.

When officers inspected the vehicle, they found that the steering column had been destroyed.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KCTV5 News Stands for You - 6 and 10 PM
Swim instructor gives tips on how to keep kids safe in the water
The Merriam Police Department is looking for a woman who has not been seen since July 5.
Merriam police looking for missing woman not seen since Tuesday
The Kansas City Police Department is trying to identify these two individuals after a car with...
Kansas City police trying to ID individuals after vehicle was stolen with child inside
It will feature hour-long episodes about people facing major crossroads and needing to get...
Amy Poehler-produced TV show selects KC as ‘first choice’ to film in this summer