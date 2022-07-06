Man who fell asleep in someone else’s SUV sentenced for illegally having gun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An armed Kansas City man who fell asleep in someone else’s vehicle has been sentenced for illegally possessing a firearm.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 31-year-old Christopher Chappell was sentenced to nine years in federal prison without parole.

He pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm on Nov. 16 of last year.

Chappell has prior felony convictions for burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, attempted aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a vehicle, and possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.

This conviction stems from what happened on June 1, 2019. That day, Kansas City police got a call from a woman who found a man she didn’t know asleep in her SUV that was parked on the street.

When officers arrived, they found Chappell asleep in the driver’s seat. He appeared to be impaired and was wearing a gun holster with a semi-automatic pistol in it.

When officers inspected the vehicle, they found that the steering column had been destroyed.

