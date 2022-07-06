‘Looking at probably a full day’: Odessa experiencing widespread power outage
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Issues with Evergy transmission lines will likely mean power outages throughout the day for Odessa, the city’s police chief stated.
Chief Josh Thompson told KCTV5 Wednesday morning that several transmission lines from Evergy feed into the city’s power system, and those lines are down.
“We are looking at probably a full day of a power outage,” he said.
The City of Odessa reported the outage did cause damage to its substation, and city workers have made the necessary repairs for when Evergy is able to restore its power lines.
At 7:30 a.m., Evergy reported its customers in the area had their power restored but made no comment about the transmission lines which feed the City of Odessa’s utilities department.
