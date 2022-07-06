KCPD investigating fatal shooting on southeastern side of city

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon on the southeastern side of the city.

According to the police, it happened in the 4800 block of E. 40th Terrace. That is in a residential area west of Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and north of Vineyard Drive.

Just before 2 p.m., officers received a call about the sound of gunshots in the area. While they were on their way, it was upgraded to a shooting call.

When officers arrived, they found the victim inside a residence.

EMS then went to the scene and the victim was declared deceased.

Detectives and crime scene personnel will be processing the scene for evidence and canvassing for potential witnesses.

If you have any information that can assist the authorities in their investigation, you are asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.