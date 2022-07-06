Kansas voters will notice changes due to redistricting

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Many Kansas residents will notice a huge difference this year after the recent redistricting of the state.

Currently, Wyandotte County is in District 3 and is represented by Democratic U.S. Representative Sharice Davids.

This upcoming election, a portion of the county will be split.

Some county residents will now be taken out of the district and placed in District 2. That the same district as Republican-leaning rural counties in Western Kansas.

The redistricting also moves left-leaning Lawrence out of District 2 and to the larger, predominantly conservative First District that stretches to the Colorado border.

Political experts say redistricting is required when the population shifts enough that a state gains or loses a seat in Congress. Which, in the case of this year, there was no gain or loss of a seat that led to this change.

Beth Vonnahme is a professor of political science and the associate dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at UMKC. Vonnahme said when the change was challenged and taken to court, it was determined they don’t feel there’s a judicial solution.

“We happen to be located in a state where Republicans control the State House and the State Senate with a supermajority, so they have an overwhelming ability to redraw the maps in their favor,” Vonnahme said. “There are states in which Democrats have done the same thing, so it’s not really one party or the other that takes advantage.”

Michael Smith is a professor of political science at Emporia State University.

With all the changes this year, Smith said those who plan to vote should make sure their voter registration is up to date.

If you don’t plan to vote in person, he advises people to check to see how the procedures have changed.

Also, make sure to check where your voting location is and don’t assume it’s in the same place as last time.

“Specifically, for redistricting, if you really want to pre-research your vote which I would recommend, check to see what district you are in these days, that can also be checked online and you may be in a new district,” says Smith.

Political experts say with the redistricting it’s important to be prepared and informed to ensure your voice is heard in the upcoming election.

