Kansas City police trying to ID individuals after vehicle was stolen with child inside

The Kansas City Police Department is trying to identify these two individuals after a car with a child inside was stolen from a McDonald's last month.(Provided by the Kansas City Police Department)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is trying to identify two people after a vehicle with a child inside was stolen last month.

According to the police, the incident happened on June 28 at 6:35 p.m. at the McDonald’s at 7700 E. 87th St. That is at the corner of Blue Ridge Boulevard and E. 87th Street.

Officers went to the scene after receiving a call about a disturbance. Then, the call was updated to state that a vehicle had been stolen with a child inside.

Officers talked to the child’s mother when they arrived. She said she’d left her 4-year-old inside her running, unlocked vehicle while she went inside the restaurant. While she was inside, the suspects drove off with her vehicle.

Soon after officers arrived at the scene, they received word that Raytown police had found the child at an intersection there. The vehicle was not there, however.

No injuries were reported.

The vehicle was ultimately found later somewhere in Raytown.

