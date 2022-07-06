How Kansas City’s murder rate, gun violence compare to previous years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City’s murder rate and gun violence is carefully tracked and compared year to year.

The department posts daily information you can read here.

Kansas City’s homicide rate is now equal to last year’s at the same time frame.

Both 2021 and 2022 saw 77 homicides by July 5.

That is down from 2020, which shattered records for homicides by ending the year with 179. At this time in 2020, there were 96 homicides.

The department also tracks NFS, non-fatal shootings.

Data through June reveals we are similar to 2021 and down from 2020, which had a similar spike to the homicide rate.

