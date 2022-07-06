Greater Kansas City area to see triple-digit figures in hot and humid Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are monitoring a front boundary system that continues to stretch across the northern Central Plains clear through Iowa and into Illinois.

To the west, an upper level of pressure system hit a ride along the front. We will see motion with these upper-level loads but not much in regard to the frontal boundary system through the next several days. But because of this movement from an upper level of pressure, we will keep rain chances between 30-40% through Friday.

This will also give us an opportunity for isolated severe weather to extend into Thursday afternoon. We have an opportunity for isolated severe storms today mainly through this morning and taking a break through the midafternoon only to re-organize for the late afternoon and into the overnight. at the same time, we’re still filtering in extremely warm moist air from the south.

This continues to keep Kansas City, I-70, and south all under excessive heat warnings until 11 p.m. Thursday night. Daytime highs this afternoon reach into the mid and upper 90s with feels-like temperatures still hovering between 105 and 110°. We will slowly come off the major heat on Thursday with much of the viewing area under the mid-90s rather than the upper-90s.

As we continue to build in scattered showers and thunderstorms through the next three days, temperatures will gradually decrease. We will finally see movement with this frontal boundary system by the end of Friday which will allow us to bring in a slightly cooler trend to start the weekend. The mid to upper 80s will be common with a clear trend just in time for Saturday and Sunday.

The slightly below-average temperatures do not last though. By Sunday afternoon we are back to seasonal highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s but will remain there moving forward into the next business week. A new area of low pressure is looking to develop by next Tuesday which will allow for a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day side other than that, rain chances will be at 20% or less through the business week.

