Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warning in effect for metro

By Gary Amble
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An Excessive Heat Warning continues for the Metro area through 11 p.m. Thursday with high humidity levels driving the heat index well above 100 degrees. The overnight hours will bring a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly north of I-70, cooling off those who are lucky enough to find themselves in the path of the storms. The slim rain chances continue Wednesday with a 30% chance for rain. Thursday and Friday offer that same chance. The heat will continue to be a problem with highs reaching the middle 90s Wednesday and Thursday before cooling to near normal (upper 80s) on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A StormTrack5 Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for the extreme heat.
Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Day: Dangerous heat continues, high of 99 today
A StormTrack5 Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for the extreme heat.
WEATHER ALERT: 90s every day, including 99 on Tuesday
This intense heat isn't going anywhere soon.
FORECAST: Heat not going anywhere soon
A Heat Advisory is in effect from now through 11 p.m. Wednesday.
FORECAST: Kansas City in store for a stretch of hot weather