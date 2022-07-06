FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warning in effect for metro

An Excessive Heat Warning continues for the Metro area through 11 p.m. Thursday with high humidity levels driving the heat index well above 100 degrees. The overnight hours will bring a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly north of I-70, cooling off those who are lucky enough to find themselves in the path of the storms. The slim rain chances continue Wednesday with a 30% chance for rain. Thursday and Friday offer that same chance. The heat will continue to be a problem with highs reaching the middle 90s Wednesday and Thursday before cooling to near normal (upper 80s) on Friday.

