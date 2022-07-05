Star Spangled Spectacular at Corporate Woods returns with music, food trucks, large crowd

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The City of Overland Park’s annual Star-Spangled Spectacular at Corporate Woods Founders’ Park was back in full swing this year.

The huge fireworks display lit up the sky on Independence Day.

While spectators’ eyes were on the sky, law enforcement and first responders worked to keep the family friendly event safe and secure behind the scenes.

Police and first responders monitored the event using a mobile command center. Multiple agencies were ready to respond to any emergencies.

“We have officers in the outer perimeter. We have officers that are inside. We also have officers in plainclothes,” said Overland Park Police Department Public Information Officer John Lacy. “We have enough officers out here for the families to feel safe. This is a family event and we just want people to have fun.”

Several musical performers entertained the crowd until the Star-Spangled Spectacular fireworks show illuminated the sky. For many, the federal holiday celebrates the birth of American independence and symbolizes freedom.

The full return of this Overland Park tradition was welcomed by the crowd. The event was canceled in 2020 and scaled back in 2021.

LIVE: Fireworks show in Overland Park LIVE: Here is a look at the fireworks show happening right now at the Star Spangled Spectacular event in Overland Park. Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Monday, July 4, 2022

