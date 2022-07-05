Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Star Spangled Spectacular at Corporate Woods returns with music, food trucks, large crowd

By Emily Rittman
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The City of Overland Park’s annual Star-Spangled Spectacular at Corporate Woods Founders’ Park was back in full swing this year.

The huge fireworks display lit up the sky on Independence Day.

While spectators’ eyes were on the sky, law enforcement and first responders worked to keep the family friendly event safe and secure behind the scenes.

Police and first responders monitored the event using a mobile command center. Multiple agencies were ready to respond to any emergencies. 

“We have officers in the outer perimeter. We have officers that are inside. We also have officers in plainclothes,” said Overland Park Police Department Public Information Officer John Lacy. “We have enough officers out here for the families to feel safe. This is a family event and we just want people to have fun.”

Several musical performers entertained the crowd until the Star-Spangled Spectacular fireworks show illuminated the sky. For many, the federal holiday celebrates the birth of American independence and symbolizes freedom.

The full return of this Overland Park tradition was welcomed by the crowd. The event was canceled in 2020 and scaled back in 2021.

LIVE: Fireworks show in Overland Park

LIVE: Here is a look at the fireworks show happening right now at the Star Spangled Spectacular event in Overland Park.

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Monday, July 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File.
More than 500 free box fans to be distributed Wednesday
The new facility is the only one of its kind in Kansas, serving as an alternative to hospital...
Lawrence celebrates completion of innovative behavioral health campus
For the first time since KC RiverFest began 19 years ago, it will not be at Berkley Riverfront...
New location announced for Kansas City’s Independence Day weekend fireworks
The Kansas City Ballet’s south campus is going to triple its size to accommodate what directors...
Kansas City Ballet to triple size of campus in Prairie Village