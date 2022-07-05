Shooting in Independence leaves man critically injured

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Independence on Tuesday afternoon left the victim critically injured, according to police.

The Independence Police Department said the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. in the 200 block of E. Sea Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the street who had been shot.

Lifesaving measures were taken and an ambulance took him to the hospital for treatment of his critical injuries.

Officers then learned that a person of interest in the shooting was in a nearby residence.

SWAT arrived and negotiators were table to make contact with the person via phone.

Ultimately, that person of interest surrendered without further incident.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

