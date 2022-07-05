Local business owner reacts to shooting near T-Mobile Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Calvin Vick has been serving up daiquiris to Kansas Citians at his Grand Boulevard location for four years.

“This is the one you come to party, to have fun,” said Vick, who owns KC Daiquiri Shop.

Late last night, Vick’s customers were doing just that. However, down the block, it was a completely different story.

“We didn’t hear nothing,” Vick said. “We just had a huge rush of customers that came inside. We didn’t hear nothing about the shootings or break-ins until the next day.”

Police responded to the area near the T-Mobile Center just after midnight, when officers heard gunshots outside the Center while investigating a separate incident (car break-ins) nearby.

Pictures given to KCTV5 from a person living at a nearby apartment showcase the intersection of 13th and Grand, where officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

A man and woman were shot and hospitalized. A second man was grazed and treated at the scene.

Police would learn of a fourth victim under the age of 18 who showed up separately at the hospital.

None of their injuries are life-threatening.

“That is a very unfortunate situation because Grand it is a safe area, a safe street,” Vick said. “Once again, we do see a lot of activity on Grand. But I have never seen that or heard about things like that to happen on Grand.”

Police said the area was very busy because of the concert featuring music artist Rod Wave at T-Mobile Center.

Vick said he had some customers throughout the night who attended the concert, but he never expected something violent like this to occur in the area.

“It’s unfortunate that things like that happen,” Vick said. “I wish that people would consider, when they think about doing things like that, think about the impact it will have on small businesses.”

The police said one person has been detained but would not say if that was the suspected shooter.

