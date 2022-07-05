KHP arrests 18 for driving under the influence during holiday weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Highway Patrol made more than a dozen arrests, gave hundreds of people warnings, issued more than a thousand citations over the holiday weekend.

The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. Friday, July 1, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, July 4.

During that timeframe, there was one fatal DUI-related crash. The two previous years, there were none.

KHP said 18 people were arrested for driving under the influence. That’s compared to 19 last year and 20 in 2020.

They also issued 745 speed warnings. There were 661 last year and 622 in 2020.

Additionally, there were 1,082 speed citations. That is compared to 822 in 2021 and 824 in 2020.

