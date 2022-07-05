KCPD investigating homicide just west of Longview Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide just west of Longview Lake.

Specifically, the KCPD said they are investigating in the 8900 block of Longview Road.

That is not very far from Longview Lake, which is to the east. It appears to be a wooded area. The closest notable intersection is that of Longview Road and Raytown Road.

The police notified the media of the investigation just after 7 p.m. We don’t yet know exactly when it happened.

