Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

KCPD investigating homicide just west of Longview Lake

File photo - police lights.
File photo - police lights.(Eric Smith/KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide just west of Longview Lake.

Specifically, the KCPD said they are investigating in the 8900 block of Longview Road.

That is not very far from Longview Lake, which is to the east. It appears to be a wooded area. The closest notable intersection is that of Longview Road and Raytown Road.

The police notified the media of the investigation just after 7 p.m. We don’t yet know exactly when it happened.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We are sending a crew to the scene to gather more information.

More Fourth of July crime coverage:

4 shot outside T-Mobile Center to start Fourth of July holiday

2 homicides early Monday morning in Kansas City

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The city of Overland Park's annual Star Spangled Spectacular at Corporate Woods Founders Park...
Star Spangled Spectacular gets underway
Many smaller cities are having their own celebrations of Independence Day today. KCTV5's Betsy...
Independence Day festival held in Gardner
In one of the largest Kansas City protests of its kind since the reversal of Roe v. Wade,...
Thousands gather in KC for ‘We Are Not Free’ pro-choice rally
We have a reminder tonight for pet owners, as KC Pet Project is urging you to be more cautious....
Keeping your pet safe during the Fourth of July