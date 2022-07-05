HCA Midwest Health treats 40 for burns due to fireworks
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to an update from HCA Midwest Health, their hospital and emergency rooms have treated 40 people thus for for burn injuries as a result of fireworks.
They said they will still be tracking these numbers through tomorrow, as people will often delay care thinking a burn will heal on its own and then seek care once it gets worse.
