Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Former St. Louis police chief gets car stolen

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Departmen
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Departmen(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Departmen)
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A car belonging to former St. Louis police chief John Hayden was stolen from a Central West End neighborhood on Saturday, July 2.

The incident took place in the 4000 block of Westminister Pl. at around 9 p.m. Police told News 4 Hayden’s car was recovered the next day. A juvenile was arrested but no charges have been made at this time.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
Fatal blast at Michigan air show blamed on mechanical woe; team based in Springfield, Mo.
FILE - Kansas State House
Kansas closes FY22 with $969 million in Rainy Day Fund
An 11-year-old child was injured in a Fourth of July hit-and-run in Kansas City.
11-year-old seriously hurt in hit-and-run while lighting fireworks in KC with family