Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

FORECAST: Kansas City in store for a stretch of intense heat

By Gary Amble
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This Fourth of July has certainly lived up to the old adage “hotter than a firecracker,” with area highs in the upper 90s this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect from now through 11 p.m. Wednesday. A combination of excessive heat and high humidity will drive heat index values well above 100 degrees and into dangerous levels for the middle afternoon hours. The dangerously high heat will continue Tuesday, with highs flirting with 100 degrees. That will be followed by upper 90s Wednesday, coupled with high humidity. This second heat wave of the summer really means business!

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Heat Advisory is in effect from now through 11 p.m. Wednesday.
FORECAST: Kansas City in store for a stretch of hot weather
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for your 4th of July Monday.
FORECAST: A hot Fourth of July, but should stay dry for most
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for your 4th of July Monday.
FORECAST: A hot 4th of July in the 90s
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for your Fourth of July holiday Monday.
A hot Fourth of July, but rain chances are minimal