FORECAST: Kansas City in store for a stretch of intense heat

This Fourth of July has certainly lived up to the old adage “hotter than a firecracker,” with area highs in the upper 90s this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect from now through 11 p.m. Wednesday. A combination of excessive heat and high humidity will drive heat index values well above 100 degrees and into dangerous levels for the middle afternoon hours. The dangerously high heat will continue Tuesday, with highs flirting with 100 degrees. That will be followed by upper 90s Wednesday, coupled with high humidity. This second heat wave of the summer really means business!

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.