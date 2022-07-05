Aging & Style
Fireworks set roof of Overland Park house on fire

By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Fireworks set the roof of an Overland Park house on fire on the Fourth of July.

It happened in the 9300 block of W. 106th St. around 8:45 p.m.

The fire department said that fireworks ignited the shake shingle roof.

Luckily, they were able to knock the fire down quickly and no one was injured.

“But this could have been much worse,” the fire department said. “This is why fireworks are illegal in Overland Park. Please leave the shows to the pros.”

