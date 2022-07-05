Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Dodge City wrestling champion dies of heatstroke

Damian Mendez, who died over the weekend, holds his championship bracket from February's state...
Damian Mendez, who died over the weekend, holds his championship bracket from February's state wrestling meet.(Dodge City High School)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Dodge City wrestler Damian Mendez, who graduated this spring after winning his second consecutive state championship, died over the weekend due to apparent heatstroke, the school announced.

Mendez had been running outside wearing a sweat suit.

On Feb. 17, Mendez, who was unbeaten in his final two years at Dodge City, announced he was attending North Dakota State University. At the time, Dodge City wrestling coach Tate Lowe wrote on Twitter, “It has been awesome coaching this young man. Remember him running into freestyle and Greco (Roman) practice with so much energy and love for wrestling as a little guy! Excited for his future!”

In writing on Lowe’s death Monday, Lowe said, “Heaven gained a champion last night.” A meal train has been set up to help the family.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fatal blast at Michigan air show blamed on mechanical woe; team based in Springfield, Mo.
FILE - Kansas State House
Kansas closes FY22 with $969 million in Rainy Day Fund
An 11-year-old child was injured in a Fourth of July hit-and-run in Kansas City.
11-year-old seriously hurt in hit-and-run while lighting fireworks in KC with family
FILE - RV
Wamego Police warn residents to check RVs as officers see uptick in burglaries
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports first monkeypox case