Cyclist riding across the country for good cause makes stop in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Someone riding a bicycle from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Statue of Liberty is a rare thing.

Jörg Richter, a 62-year-old man from Germany and former firefighter, is doing just that in an effort to raise money and awareness for Care-for-Rare America.

Care-for-Rare America is a charity that help children suffering from rare diseases.

KCTV5 Photojournalist Rob Rhodes caught up with him today as he rolled up to the Children's Mercy Research Institute.

“I wish for a world where all children have the chance to live their dreams,” a card Jörg gave to Rob says.

Jörg is still taking donations. Click here if you’d like to help.

