Cyclist riding across the country for good cause makes stop in KC

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Someone riding a bicycle from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Statue of Liberty is a rare thing.

Jörg Richter, a 62-year-old man from Germany and former firefighter, is doing just that in an effort to raise money and awareness for Care-for-Rare America.

Care-for-Rare America is a charity that help children suffering from rare diseases.

KCTV5 Photojournalist Rob Rhodes caught up with him today as he rolled up to the Children’s Mercy Research Institute. Check that out above.

“I wish for a world where all children have the chance to live their dreams,” a card Jörg gave to Rob says.

Jörg is still taking donations. Click here if you’d like to help.

