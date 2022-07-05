Crews working to put out fire at vacant house in Prairie Village

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - Firefighters are working extinguish a blaze after a vacant house caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The house is in the 3400 block of W. 73rd Terrace. That is near W. 73rd Terrace and Windsor Street, one block east of Mission Road.

The fire started just after 3:30 p.m.

It appears to be filling the neighborhood with quite a bit of smoke.

The fire department is rotating the crews working on putting this fire out. It’s an attempt to keep any one crew from getting too exhausted in today’s intense heat.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

