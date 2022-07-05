Board ordered to rehear case on 11 Johnson Co. Walmart property appraisals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Board of Tax Appeals has been demanded to rehear a case and take into account evidence from Johnson Co. that shows 11 Walmart properties have been appraised lower than what they were really worth.

In the matter of an Equalizations Appeal of Walmart Stores for 2017 in Johnson County, the Kansas Supreme Court says it reversed a Board of Tax Appeals order which decided the fair market values of 11 Johnson Co. Walmart and Sam’s Club stores for property tax purposes in 2016 and 2017.

The Court indicated that the Board imposed values that were significantly lower than the county’s appraisals.

At the Board of Tax Appeals hearing, court records indicate the Court presented expert testimony from appraisers who relied on data from build-to-suit leases to estimate fair market rental values.

The Court noted that build-to-suit leases are arrangements in which a developer builds a store to a retailer’s specific instructions, then leases the completed store to the retailer.

The Court also said the county’s appraisers testified their use of data from these leases was consistent with generally accepted appraisal practices.

According to the Court, the Board of Tax Appeals disregarded the evidence and relied on a 2012 Kansas Court of Appeals decision, In re Prieb Properties, LLC. It said the case held that “rental rates contained in or reflected by commercial build-to-suit leases are not reflective of market conditions and may not be utilized for purposes of the income approach or the sales comparison approaches to value for ad valorem tax purposes in Kansas without a disentanglement by adjustments...”

Among the reasons for its decision, the Court said the Prieb court asserted that “such a lease is essentially a financing agreement between a lessor and less, and the rental rates therein are based in large part upon the revenue needed to amortize the investment required for the required construction - plus a measure of profit - over the lease term or extensions thereof.”

In a unanimous opinion written by Justice Dan Biles, the Court said it overruled the Prieb decision and remanded the case back to the Board to fully consider the County’s evidence in deciding the values.

The Court also said it acknowledged the “unique appraisal problems” brought on by big-box retail properties but noted that, “Prieb represents a judicial attempt to address these concerns by simply announcing a rule of law.” And that rule of law, it said “invaded BOTA’s longstanding province as the fact-finder in the statutory process of appraising real property at its fair market value.”

