11-year-old seriously hurt in hit-and-run while lighting fireworks with family

KC police say the child was at a Fourth of July family gathering.
A Google Maps image of Prospect Avenue north of 85th Street in Kansas City, MO.
A Google Maps image of Prospect Avenue north of 85th Street in Kansas City, MO.(Google Maps)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 11-year-old child was rushed to the hospital Monday night after being seriously injured in a hit-and-run while lighting fireworks with family in Kansas City.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Prospect Avenue north of East 85th Street. Kansas City police said the child was at a family gathering for the Fourth of July, and was in the street lighting fireworks. A silver sedan driving south of Prospect struck the child and fled the scene. The child was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

