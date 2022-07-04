Aging & Style
WPD: 1-year-old dead after incident at Wichita motel

Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirms that just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, a 1-year-old died after an incident at a motel near east 44th street and south Broadway.

People we talked with at the south broadway motel and sources within the department tell us the 1-year-old died after possibly overdosing on an illegal drug.

WPD says no arrests have been made, but investigators are working to determine what happened.

The investigation is still ongoing.

