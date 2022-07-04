Aging & Style
Advertisement

Welcome! 50 new American citizens welcomed in citizenship ceremony

By Nick Sloan and Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. --- On the eve of Independence Day, the Kansas City metro will welcome 50 new Americans.

A citizenship ceremony was held in Kansas City, Kan. on Sunday afternoon.

The new American citizens were honored before Sunday’s Sporting Kansas City game at Children’s Mercy Park.

The citizens are originally from Algeria, Brazil, Burma, Canada, China, France, India and 20 other countries across the world.

Albin Joy joined the military to get his citizenship and was excited to make it official on Sunday.

