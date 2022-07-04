Triple shooting at Power & Light District to start 4th of July holiday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating a triple shooting from early Monday morning in the Power & Light District. No one was killed.

Officers responded just after midnight to a report of a shooting at 13th Street and Grand Boulevard. Arriving authorities assessed the situation and found that three people had been shot. Two victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while a third was grazed and did not want treatment, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

There is no information on a suspect, and no one has been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

In addition to the Power & Light shooting, there were also two other shootings in Kansas City early Monday morning. Click here for more information on those homicides.

The Kansas City Police Department is expected to release more information on each of those incidents at some point this early morning.

