Thousands gather in KC for ‘We Are Not Free’ pro-choice rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In one of the largest Kansas City protests of its kind since the reversal of Roe v. Wade, thousands of people made their voices heard at Monday’s “We Are Not Free” rally.

“I’m here as a mother and a healthcare worker,” said Nicole Moore, a Kansas City nurse.

“It’s vital to our lives and our freedom that we’re here,” said Alexis Hargis, a protestor from Kansas City, Missouri.

Local politicians and activists took the microphone at a rally at Mill Creek Park to kick things off. That was followed by a march through the Plaza.

“On this Independence Day, it’s extremely important for us to unite,” said Melissa Robinson, Councilwoman for the Third District.

“We cannot do it without you,” Ashley Aune, State Representative from the Northland, told the crowd. “We cannot do it without your dollars, and without your effort, and without your time.”

Missouri’s trigger law banned abortions in the state, with the exception of medical emergencies.

Across the state line, Kansans will vote Aug. 2 on the “Value Them Both” amendment. If passed, it would overturn a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision that found access to abortion to be a fundamental right in the state.

Protestors said holding the rally on the Fourth of July holds extra significance.

“‘America the free, America the brave’ used to choke me up,” Moore said. ”Now, it makes me mad because it’s not true anymore.”

“It’s ironic that it’s Independence Day,” Hargis said. “I don’t feel like I am free in this country.”

“Independence Day, and yet, women are losing their independence,” said Karen Mitchell of KCMO. “It’s not something to celebrate if you can’t participate in it.”

The deadline to register to vote is July 12.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.