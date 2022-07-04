Aging & Style
Pet of the Day: Bronco

Bronco.
Bronco.(Submitted to KCTV5 News by The HSGKC)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Meet Bronco, a 4-year-old Retriever mix looking for his adventure buddy!

Bronco loves to go on hikes and go running. He has lots of energy and is rowdy, playful and fun!

There’s no challenge he can’t overcome, either!

Bronco thinks he’s a small lap dog. He loves to crawl up on his favorite person’s lap and snuggle.

He is in a foster home but would love to meet you! Email elizabeth@hsgkc.org and schedule a time to stop by.

You’ll fall in love with Bronco just like they did!

