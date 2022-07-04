Pet of the Day: Bronco

Meet Bronco, a 4-year-old Retriever mix looking for his adventure buddy!

Bronco loves to go on hikes and go running. He has lots of energy and is rowdy, playful and fun!

There’s no challenge he can’t overcome, either!

Bronco thinks he’s a small lap dog. He loves to crawl up on his favorite person’s lap and snuggle.

He is in a foster home but would love to meet you! Email elizabeth@hsgkc.org and schedule a time to stop by.

You’ll fall in love with Bronco just like they did!

