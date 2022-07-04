KCPD looking for missing 15-year-old last seen leaving for concert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a missing teenager who was last seen leaving for a concert, but never arrived there.

According to police, Nasya Molina was last seen in the area of 41st and N. Walrond on Sunday around 3 p.m.

She is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Her family is concerned for her welfare.

If you know where she is, call the KCPD’s Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

