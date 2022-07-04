Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

KCPD looking for missing 15-year-old last seen leaving for concert

Nasya Molina.
Nasya Molina.(Provided by the Kansas City Police Department)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a missing teenager who was last seen leaving for a concert, but never arrived there.

According to police, Nasya Molina was last seen in the area of 41st and N. Walrond on Sunday around 3 p.m.

She is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Her family is concerned for her welfare.

If you know where she is, call the KCPD’s Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a series of shootings that...
At least 17 shot, 6 killed in St. Louis City since Friday
A Google Maps view of Lone Star Lake, southwest of Lawrence, Ks.
81-year-old man dies at Lone Star Lake southwest of Lawrence
4 people were shot outside the T-Mobile Center in Power & Light early Monday morning.
4 shot in Power & Light early Monday morning
There were two separate deadly shootings early Monday morning in Kansas City.
2 homicides early Monday morning in Kansas City