Former Jayhawks Agbaji, Braun officially sign rookie contracts

Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) --- Former Kansas Jayhawks standouts Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun have signed their rookie-scale contracts with the teams that drafted them.
Agbaji will play at least two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, signing a rookie-scale contract that is fully guaranteed for two seasons with team options for a third and fourth season.
If Agbaji plays the duration of his contract, he’ll bring in a cool $18.7 million.
The Denver Nuggets announced on Sunday that they signed Braun to his deal, which could bring in a total of $13.7 million over a four-year period.
Both are expected to play in the upcoming NBA Summer League season.
