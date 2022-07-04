Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Former Jayhawks Agbaji, Braun officially sign rookie contracts

Kansas' Ochai Agbaji (30) leads teammates onto the court for a college basketball game against...
Kansas' Ochai Agbaji (30) leads teammates onto the court for a college basketball game against Villanova in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) --- Former Kansas Jayhawks standouts Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun have signed their rookie-scale contracts with the teams that drafted them.

Agbaji will play at least two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, signing a rookie-scale contract that is fully guaranteed for two seasons with team options for a third and fourth season.

If Agbaji plays the duration of his contract, he’ll bring in a cool $18.7 million.

The Denver Nuggets announced on Sunday that they signed Braun to his deal, which could bring in a total of $13.7 million over a four-year period.

Both are expected to play in the upcoming NBA Summer League season.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

On the eve of Independence Day, the Kansas City metro will welcome 50 new Americans.
Welcome! 50 new American citizens welcomed in citizenship ceremony
On the eve of Independence Day, the Kansas City metro will welcome 50 new Americans.
Welcome! 50 new American citizens welcomed in citizenship ceremony
A dangerous combination of high heat and humidity has led the National Weather Service to issue...
FORECAST: High heat and humidity expected for a long stretch
Adventure Oasis Water Park in Independence will be closed Sunday.
Adventure Oasis Water Park closed Sunday in Independence