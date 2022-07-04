FORECAST: A hot Fourth of July, but should stay dry for most

A warm ridge continues to strengthen across the Central Plains in a Missouri River Valley. This will hold as we move forward through the next several days, basically enveloping our work week. Accompanying this is a moisture train from the south. This will increase the humidity within our area, which will raise the heat index to dangerous levels.

Monday morning, we’re already starting off within the upper 70s and lower 80s, and by this afternoon we should be between 94 and 98 degrees. Our heat index for the city this afternoon is expected around 106 degrees. A heat advisory is in place, which will begin around noon and will actually extend through Tuesday into Wednesday night around 11 p.m. Rain chances will be minimal, but we do anticipate a 15 to 20 percent chance for isolated showers or week thunderstorm activity mainly within the afternoon and early evening timeframe.

Overall, today’s a good opportunity to launch fireworks and hang by the pool, lake, or an area with shade and A/C. If you are going to be outdoors for long periods of time, please find ways to stay cool and hydrated, and apply sunscreen. The UV index will be on the very high side not only for today, but will extend through Tuesday and much of Wednesday.

Monday, however, is not the peak of our heat. In fact, we won’t achieve that until Wednesday mid afternoon. The daytime highs steadily climb between now and then. Tuesday afternoon, we expect daytime highs between 96 and 100 degrees. And Wednesday, 97 to 102 degrees. Both days have heat indices between 107 and 113 degrees.

This is serious heat for the area this early in the summer season. Do not take this lightly if you were going to be outdoors for a moderate amount of time. Heat stroke, heat exhaustion and heat cramps are known to be dangerous and potentially deadly. These elements are more than plausible with the types of conditions we’ll be dealing with throughout the next several days.

Moving into Wednesday, the frontal boundary will begin to deepen out of Nebraska and Iowa, which will increase a chance for wet weather slightly. Thirty percent chances for showers and storms are in the forecast and will bounce between that and 20 percent through Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. During this time, temperatures will slowly drop back to near-seasonal, but will still be hovering 3 to 5 degrees above average, between 90 and 94 degrees.

