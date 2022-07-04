Aging & Style
81-year-old man dies at Lone Star Lake southwest of Lawrence

A Google Maps view of Lone Star Lake, southwest of Lawrence, Ks.
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - An 81-year-old man was found dead in Lone Star Lake on Monday morning after breaking off from his group during a swim.

Douglas County deputies were called at 6:30 a.m. to the lake southwest of Lawrence after a boater found a man unresponsive in the water. The man was brought to shore, and life-saving measures were attempted. Rescuers were unable to revive the man, though.

Authorities found that the man, from Lawrence, was part of a group that regularly swims at the lake. He broke off from the group to head back to shore and, a short time later, was found unresponsive in the water. No foul play is suspected, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office offered condolences to the man’s family.

