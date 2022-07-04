81-year-old man dies at Lone Star Lake southwest of Lawrence

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - An 81-year-old man was found dead in Lone Star Lake on Monday morning after breaking off from his group during a swim.

Douglas County deputies were called at 6:30 a.m. to the lake southwest of Lawrence after a boater found a man unresponsive in the water. The man was brought to shore, and life-saving measures were attempted. Rescuers were unable to revive the man, though.

Authorities found that the man, from Lawrence, was part of a group that regularly swims at the lake. He broke off from the group to head back to shore and, a short time later, was found unresponsive in the water. No foul play is suspected, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office offered condolences to the man’s family.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.