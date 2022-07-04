2 homicides early Monday morning in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people total were killed in two separate shootings early Monday morning in Kansas City.

Police responded around 4 a.m. to the area near 57th Street and Mersington Avenue on a shooting. They said one was was dead at the scene.

In a separate instance, someone showed up by private vehicle to a hospital and died. Police believe that victim was shot near Bannister Road and Raytown Road.

Those two shootings were in addition to a triple shooting in the Power & Light District early Monday. Click here for more information on that shooting.

The Kansas City Police Department is expected to release more information on each of those incidents at some point this early morning.

