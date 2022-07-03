Woman rescued by firefighters after fire breaks out in Shawnee condo

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Firefighters rescued a woman from a condo fire Sunday afternoon in Shawnee, Kan.

The fire was reported just before 3 p.m. at the Deerwalk Condominiums, located in the 11900 block of W. 58th Terrace.

The woman was trapped in her apartment unit and had to climb down a ladder. She was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

Damage was limited to the one apartment unit.

No other injuries were reported.

