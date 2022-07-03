Woman rescued by firefighters after fire breaks out in Shawnee condo
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Firefighters rescued a woman from a condo fire Sunday afternoon in Shawnee, Kan.
The fire was reported just before 3 p.m. at the Deerwalk Condominiums, located in the 11900 block of W. 58th Terrace.
The woman was trapped in her apartment unit and had to climb down a ladder. She was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.
Damage was limited to the one apartment unit.
No other injuries were reported.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.