Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Woman rescued by firefighters after fire breaks out in Shawnee condo

Firefighters rescued a woman from a condo fire Sunday afternoon in Shawnee, Kan.
Firefighters rescued a woman from a condo fire Sunday afternoon in Shawnee, Kan.(Kenny Ullery/KCTV5)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Firefighters rescued a woman from a condo fire Sunday afternoon in Shawnee, Kan.

The fire was reported just before 3 p.m. at the Deerwalk Condominiums, located in the 11900 block of W. 58th Terrace.

The woman was trapped in her apartment unit and had to climb down a ladder. She was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

Damage was limited to the one apartment unit.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Adventure Oasis Water Park in Independence will be closed Sunday.
Adventure Oasis Water Park closed Sunday in Independence
Hundreds of people made their way here to the south grounds for this year's Stars and Stripes...
‘Good time to be alive’: Kansas Citians enjoy Stars & Stripes picnic at National World War I Museum and Memorial
Hundreds of people made their way here to the south grounds for this year's Stars and Stripes...
'Good time to be alive': Kansas Citians enjoy Stars & Stripes picnic at National World War I Museum and Memorial
Shooting crime scene on east 12 street and north Broadway in Wichita.
Intruder shot in chest after attempting to break into home in central Wichita